Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage microwave range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym pool bbq/grill valet service garage parking internet access key fob access pool table

Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing). Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community or self-schedule your tour from our website. 2020 BETHESDA MAGAZINE "BEST OF BETHESDA" READERS' PICK, BEST NEW LUXURY APARTMENT BUILDING! 2019 PMA PACE Winner & NAIOP Best Multifamily Project in Montgomery County. As the new addition to downtown Bethesda's most desirable address, Gallery Bethesda II is giving you a whole new way to express your style and enjoy your life. Airy, light-filled and accented with the latest in modern stylings and the finest in luxury amenities, this world-class residence uplifts you the moment you step inside. It's the level of living you want in a neighborhood filled with the restaurants and stores you love. Proud to be a LEED Gold Certified Building!