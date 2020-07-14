All apartments in Bethesda
Gallery Bethesda II

4850 Rugby Avenue · (833) 786-1879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month free on select One Bedroom Apartments Only!
Location

4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 1103 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$2,118

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$2,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. now

$2,173

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1114 · Avail. Aug 29

$3,441

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,741

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 1504 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,896

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gallery Bethesda II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
garage
parking
internet access
key fob access
pool table
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing). Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community or self-schedule your tour from our website. 2020 BETHESDA MAGAZINE "BEST OF BETHESDA" READERS' PICK, BEST NEW LUXURY APARTMENT BUILDING! 2019 PMA PACE Winner & NAIOP Best Multifamily Project in Montgomery County. As the new addition to downtown Bethesda's most desirable address, Gallery Bethesda II is giving you a whole new way to express your style and enjoy your life.  Airy, light-filled and accented with the latest in modern stylings and the finest in luxury amenities, this world-class residence uplifts you the moment you step inside.  It's the level of living you want in a neighborhood filled with the restaurants and stores you love. Proud to be a LEED Gold Certified Building!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot: $200/month. Controlled Access Garage Parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gallery Bethesda II have any available units?
Gallery Bethesda II has 28 units available starting at $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gallery Bethesda II have?
Some of Gallery Bethesda II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gallery Bethesda II currently offering any rent specials?
Gallery Bethesda II is offering the following rent specials: One month free on select One Bedroom Apartments Only!
Is Gallery Bethesda II pet-friendly?
Yes, Gallery Bethesda II is pet friendly.
Does Gallery Bethesda II offer parking?
Yes, Gallery Bethesda II offers parking.
Does Gallery Bethesda II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gallery Bethesda II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gallery Bethesda II have a pool?
Yes, Gallery Bethesda II has a pool.
Does Gallery Bethesda II have accessible units?
No, Gallery Bethesda II does not have accessible units.
Does Gallery Bethesda II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gallery Bethesda II has units with dishwashers.
Does Gallery Bethesda II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gallery Bethesda II has units with air conditioning.
