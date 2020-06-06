All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9827 Singleton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9827 Singleton Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:12 AM

9827 Singleton Dr

9827 Singleton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9827 Singleton Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bd 2.5 Ba House in Bethesda | 9827 Singleton Dr - Property Id: 217534

4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in highly sought after Wyngate Neighborhood. Close to NIH & Walter Reed Medical Center. Bus direct to Medical Center Metro & Bethesda Metro.

Top Rated schools (9's on GreatSchools.org): Wyngate ES, North Bethesda MS, and Walter Johnson HS

9 -12 month lease preferred.

Welcome Home to this hidden gem on Singleton Drive.

Pictures dont do it justice. New paint throughout, remodeled master bath, updated kitchen, etc. Definite Must See!

Wyngate is a quaint, well settled neighborhood. The popular Wyngate Elementary School is a big draw for families. Lemonade stands are common in the warm weather and Ayrlawn Park offers dog walkers a place to gather. This home is in the Bethesda neighborhood of Wyngate and is three blocks to Wyngate Elementary School. The wonderful shops of Wildwood Shopping Center, Downtown Bethesda, Montgomery Mall, Pike and Rose, and the convenience of I-270 and I-495 are steps away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217534
Property Id 217534

(RLNE5651225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9827 Singleton Dr have any available units?
9827 Singleton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9827 Singleton Dr have?
Some of 9827 Singleton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9827 Singleton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9827 Singleton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9827 Singleton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9827 Singleton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9827 Singleton Dr offer parking?
No, 9827 Singleton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9827 Singleton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9827 Singleton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9827 Singleton Dr have a pool?
No, 9827 Singleton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9827 Singleton Dr have accessible units?
No, 9827 Singleton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9827 Singleton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9827 Singleton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9827 Singleton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9827 Singleton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University