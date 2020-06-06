Amenities

4 Bd 2.5 Ba House in Bethesda | 9827 Singleton Dr - Property Id: 217534



4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in highly sought after Wyngate Neighborhood. Close to NIH & Walter Reed Medical Center. Bus direct to Medical Center Metro & Bethesda Metro.



Top Rated schools (9's on GreatSchools.org): Wyngate ES, North Bethesda MS, and Walter Johnson HS



9 -12 month lease preferred.



Welcome Home to this hidden gem on Singleton Drive.



Pictures dont do it justice. New paint throughout, remodeled master bath, updated kitchen, etc. Definite Must See!



Wyngate is a quaint, well settled neighborhood. The popular Wyngate Elementary School is a big draw for families. Lemonade stands are common in the warm weather and Ayrlawn Park offers dog walkers a place to gather. This home is in the Bethesda neighborhood of Wyngate and is three blocks to Wyngate Elementary School. The wonderful shops of Wildwood Shopping Center, Downtown Bethesda, Montgomery Mall, Pike and Rose, and the convenience of I-270 and I-495 are steps away.

