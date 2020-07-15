All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

9606 Bellevue Dr.

9606 Bellevue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9606 Bellevue Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Bethesda home with large family room addition - Beautiful and bright 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home in great neighborhood.

Main floor has expansive living room/dining room with a beautiful fireplace. Great floors, newer windows and new paint. This great area is now connected to the addition which boasts a large space that can be used as a family room, and is perfect for entertainment. Wonderful second fireplace and French doors to the back patio and yard. You will also find the kitchen in this main level, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and 2 other bedrooms with an additional full bathroom.

Walk downstairs to the fully finished basement to find a second family room, and a large 4th bedroom with its own entrance. Bedroom has a separate room to the side an en-suite bathroom, built in bookcases, and a wonderful area with a sink and mini-fridge.

Home has long driveway and a large 2-car garage. Pets ok

(RLNE2686175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9606 Bellevue Dr. have any available units?
9606 Bellevue Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 9606 Bellevue Dr. have?
Some of 9606 Bellevue Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9606 Bellevue Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9606 Bellevue Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9606 Bellevue Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9606 Bellevue Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9606 Bellevue Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9606 Bellevue Dr. offers parking.
Does 9606 Bellevue Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9606 Bellevue Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9606 Bellevue Dr. have a pool?
No, 9606 Bellevue Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9606 Bellevue Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9606 Bellevue Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9606 Bellevue Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9606 Bellevue Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9606 Bellevue Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9606 Bellevue Dr. has units with air conditioning.
