9606 Bellevue Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Bethesda home with large family room addition - Beautiful and bright 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home in great neighborhood.



Main floor has expansive living room/dining room with a beautiful fireplace. Great floors, newer windows and new paint. This great area is now connected to the addition which boasts a large space that can be used as a family room, and is perfect for entertainment. Wonderful second fireplace and French doors to the back patio and yard. You will also find the kitchen in this main level, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and 2 other bedrooms with an additional full bathroom.



Walk downstairs to the fully finished basement to find a second family room, and a large 4th bedroom with its own entrance. Bedroom has a separate room to the side an en-suite bathroom, built in bookcases, and a wonderful area with a sink and mini-fridge.



Home has long driveway and a large 2-car garage. Pets ok



(RLNE2686175)