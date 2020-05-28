All apartments in Bethesda
9511 Singleton Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:37 AM

9511 Singleton Drive

9511 Singleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9511 Singleton Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This charming 3BR/2 BA house features: refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen countertops/backsplash, breakfast bar & open floor plan, spacious fenced back yard and screened patio, driveway fits 2 cars. Only small dogs or cats allowed!

Amazing neighborhood just minutes to Suburban Hospital, NIH, medical center, downtown Bethesda, metro and I-495.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9511 Singleton Drive have any available units?
9511 Singleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9511 Singleton Drive have?
Some of 9511 Singleton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9511 Singleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9511 Singleton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 Singleton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9511 Singleton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9511 Singleton Drive offer parking?
No, 9511 Singleton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9511 Singleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9511 Singleton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 Singleton Drive have a pool?
No, 9511 Singleton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9511 Singleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9511 Singleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9511 Singleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9511 Singleton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9511 Singleton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9511 Singleton Drive has units with air conditioning.

