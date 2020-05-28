9511 Singleton Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This charming 3BR/2 BA house features: refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen countertops/backsplash, breakfast bar & open floor plan, spacious fenced back yard and screened patio, driveway fits 2 cars. Only small dogs or cats allowed!



Amazing neighborhood just minutes to Suburban Hospital, NIH, medical center, downtown Bethesda, metro and I-495.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.