9502 EWING DRIVE

Expanded rambler in the Wyngate subdivision available for move-in in two weeks. 3 bedrooms and two full baths, all on main level with hardwood floors throughout. This home is rented with furniture, if desired. Beautiful backyard has a large deck and patio off of living room, includes a store shed, and is fully fenced. Partial basement has space for workroom or office and has full laundry. Amzaing location is close to NIH, Bethesda Naval, Walter Reed, 495, and feeds into top flight Montgomery County Public Schools.