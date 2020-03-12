All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9502 EWING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9502 EWING DRIVE
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

9502 EWING DRIVE

9502 Ewing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9502 Ewing Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Expanded rambler in the Wyngate subdivision available for move-in in two weeks. 3 bedrooms and two full baths, all on main level with hardwood floors throughout. This home is rented with furniture, if desired. Beautiful backyard has a large deck and patio off of living room, includes a store shed, and is fully fenced. Partial basement has space for workroom or office and has full laundry. Amzaing location is close to NIH, Bethesda Naval, Walter Reed, 495, and feeds into top flight Montgomery County Public Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9502 EWING DRIVE have any available units?
9502 EWING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 9502 EWING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9502 EWING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9502 EWING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9502 EWING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9502 EWING DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9502 EWING DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9502 EWING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9502 EWING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9502 EWING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9502 EWING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9502 EWING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9502 EWING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9502 EWING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9502 EWING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9502 EWING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9502 EWING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University