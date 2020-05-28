9417 CORSICA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! Remodeled split-level home with a bright and sunny interior and space for everyone: three bedrooms, two and a half baths, large gourmet kitchen, huge living room, dining room and finished lower level. KITCHEN IS ALL NEW; including tile flooring, granite counters, soft-close cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. BATHS on upper level are all NEW including tile, vanities, counters, toilets, shower, and tub. Refinished hardwoods on main and upper levels, brand new carpet in finished lower level, and freshly painted throughout. Fenced private back yard is perfect for summer BBQ~s with family and friends. Just one mile from NIH/Walter Reed and Medical Center Metro. Close to Suburban Hospital, downtown Bethesda, DC, parks and commuter routes. Great public schools. BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME AND BE CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!