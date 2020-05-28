All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9417 CORSICA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9417 CORSICA DR
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

9417 CORSICA DR

9417 Corsica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9417 Corsica Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! Remodeled split-level home with a bright and sunny interior and space for everyone: three bedrooms, two and a half baths, large gourmet kitchen, huge living room, dining room and finished lower level. KITCHEN IS ALL NEW; including tile flooring, granite counters, soft-close cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. BATHS on upper level are all NEW including tile, vanities, counters, toilets, shower, and tub. Refinished hardwoods on main and upper levels, brand new carpet in finished lower level, and freshly painted throughout. Fenced private back yard is perfect for summer BBQ~s with family and friends. Just one mile from NIH/Walter Reed and Medical Center Metro. Close to Suburban Hospital, downtown Bethesda, DC, parks and commuter routes. Great public schools. BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME AND BE CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9417 CORSICA DR have any available units?
9417 CORSICA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9417 CORSICA DR have?
Some of 9417 CORSICA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9417 CORSICA DR currently offering any rent specials?
9417 CORSICA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9417 CORSICA DR pet-friendly?
No, 9417 CORSICA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9417 CORSICA DR offer parking?
Yes, 9417 CORSICA DR offers parking.
Does 9417 CORSICA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9417 CORSICA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9417 CORSICA DR have a pool?
No, 9417 CORSICA DR does not have a pool.
Does 9417 CORSICA DR have accessible units?
No, 9417 CORSICA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9417 CORSICA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9417 CORSICA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9417 CORSICA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9417 CORSICA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University