Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Reduced Again!Pristine 3 level Home Near NIH Metro and Down Town Bethesda just minutes away. Soaring Ceilings await you, updated granite counters, formal dining room, Mid Century Accents with modern amenities, gorgeous flagstone walk way, covered parking and additional parking pad. Lower level has Large Rec Room with Fireplace and Den Addition with Slider to Patio, Could be 4th Bedroom. Powder Room in Utility/ Laundry Room. Exceptional Property in Wonderful Neighborhood. Sorry No Pets.