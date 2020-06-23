9309 FERNWOOD ROAD

Amenities

This spacious, colonial home in Bethesda, Maryland delivers easy living with great convenience to Washington, DC, Rockville, and Northern Virginia. Bethesda is a perfect residential neighborhood with ~walkable~ amenities like parks, schools, shopping, and restaurants nearby. Close to public transportation and bus stops, major transportation routes. with easy access to Washington, DC - World Bank, IMF, Embassy Row, NIH, Walter Reed, and major employment centers. Trails, parks, Capital Crescent Trail, sports clubs, public libraries, and activities too numerous to list! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 renovated baths; master bedroom has walk-in closet as well as a separate dressing area Updated eat-in kitchen with loads of counter space, lots of storage, updated appliances (gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and a microwave) opening to a deck. Spacious, bright dining area, formal living room, family room with a fireplace. Convenient laundry right off the kitchen and garage. Fully finished lower level with rec room, bonus room, den, and more storage. Landscaped, level fenced-in yard, off street parking in the paved drive and garage.Wyngate, North Bethesda, WJ schools serve the neighborhood. The French and German schools are nearby, as well as, several other private secondary schools. Landlord requires excellent credit 800+