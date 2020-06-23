All apartments in Bethesda
9309 FERNWOOD ROAD
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

9309 FERNWOOD ROAD

9309 Fernwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

9309 Fernwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, colonial home in Bethesda, Maryland delivers easy living with great convenience to Washington, DC, Rockville, and Northern Virginia. Bethesda is a perfect residential neighborhood with ~walkable~ amenities like parks, schools, shopping, and restaurants nearby. Close to public transportation and bus stops, major transportation routes. with easy access to Washington, DC - World Bank, IMF, Embassy Row, NIH, Walter Reed, and major employment centers. Trails, parks, Capital Crescent Trail, sports clubs, public libraries, and activities too numerous to list! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 renovated baths; master bedroom has walk-in closet as well as a separate dressing area Updated eat-in kitchen with loads of counter space, lots of storage, updated appliances (gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and a microwave) opening to a deck. Spacious, bright dining area, formal living room, family room with a fireplace. Convenient laundry right off the kitchen and garage. Fully finished lower level with rec room, bonus room, den, and more storage. Landscaped, level fenced-in yard, off street parking in the paved drive and garage.Wyngate, North Bethesda, WJ schools serve the neighborhood. The French and German schools are nearby, as well as, several other private secondary schools. Landlord requires excellent credit 800+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD have any available units?
9309 FERNWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9309 FERNWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD offers parking.
Does 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9309 FERNWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
