All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 8908 BATTERY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8908 BATTERY PLACE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

8908 BATTERY PLACE

8908 Battery Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8908 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
This rarely available, attractive and unique 1 bedroom 1 bath is conveniently located in downtown Bethesda. Ample closet space, in unit washer/dryer, includes assigned parking space and visitor parking. This pet friendly condo offers quiet living opportunities in the center of the city. Within walking distance to Bethesda's Metro stop, restaurants, shopping, NIH and more.*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.*Background and Credit Check Required.Available Move in Date: Feb 21, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 BATTERY PLACE have any available units?
8908 BATTERY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8908 BATTERY PLACE have?
Some of 8908 BATTERY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8908 BATTERY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8908 BATTERY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 BATTERY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8908 BATTERY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 8908 BATTERY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8908 BATTERY PLACE offers parking.
Does 8908 BATTERY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8908 BATTERY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 BATTERY PLACE have a pool?
No, 8908 BATTERY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8908 BATTERY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8908 BATTERY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 BATTERY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8908 BATTERY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8908 BATTERY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8908 BATTERY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University