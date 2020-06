Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction tennis court

Do not miss this beautifully appointed custom home! Delights to treat include; remodeled kitchen and baths, divine sun-room addition, gorgeous dining room with fabulous light fixtures and extensive handsome mill work. Amazing large level lot with lots of room to roam! Dine alfresco under the wisteria laden pergola or walk to the community park for tennis. Location, location this is a perfect 10!