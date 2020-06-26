8615 BRADMOOR DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely home in quiet neighborhood, now freshly painted and empty of furniture! Within 1 block walking distance of Bradley Hill Elementary school, close proximity also to Rochambeau French school and The German school; ample outdoor space including deck and flagstone patio for entertaining and play; large kitchen with eat-in area; super Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom; extension to house includes eat-in area in kitchen, sun room/office with jacuzzi in upper level; hardwood floors through out;large family room with fire place and 4th bedroom possible in adjoining office. Lots of sunlight, public transport right outside front door to Bethesda metro. Super close to downtown Bethesda and all it has to offer, as well as Pyle Middle School and Whitman HS. Home warranty to cover appliances and systems included. . Property managed by listing agent.