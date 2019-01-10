All apartments in Bethesda
8505 HAZELWOOD DR

8505 Hazelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8505 Hazelwood Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional, updated, expanded and sunny 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths colonial home in Bethesda's highly desirable Glenwood, near downtown Bethesda. less than a mile to Woodmont Triangle and Bethesda Metro. About 4,400sqft of living space. Inviting center hall foyer. Separate dining room with butlers pantry. Living room with fireplace leads to a large and bright family room into an open huge renovated eat-in gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, center island, stainless-steel appliances, granite tops, 6 burner gas cook top and 3 wall ovens. Lovely flagstone patio off kitchen and Breakfast area. Large master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, sitting/office area, En-suite renovated bath and 3 large walk-in closets. Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level. Huge walk-up basement with multipurpose room/office and 1 renovated full bath. 1 car garage, long driveway, fits 4 cars. lots of storage space in attic and basement. Beautiful flagstone patio & backyard. Near Greenwich park, Battery Lane Park and Bethesda Trolley Trail is just 400 feet away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 HAZELWOOD DR have any available units?
8505 HAZELWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8505 HAZELWOOD DR have?
Some of 8505 HAZELWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 HAZELWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
8505 HAZELWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 HAZELWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 8505 HAZELWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8505 HAZELWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 8505 HAZELWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 8505 HAZELWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8505 HAZELWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 HAZELWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 8505 HAZELWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 8505 HAZELWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 8505 HAZELWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 HAZELWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8505 HAZELWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8505 HAZELWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8505 HAZELWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
