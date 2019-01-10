8505 HAZELWOOD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional, updated, expanded and sunny 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths colonial home in Bethesda's highly desirable Glenwood, near downtown Bethesda. less than a mile to Woodmont Triangle and Bethesda Metro. About 4,400sqft of living space. Inviting center hall foyer. Separate dining room with butlers pantry. Living room with fireplace leads to a large and bright family room into an open huge renovated eat-in gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, center island, stainless-steel appliances, granite tops, 6 burner gas cook top and 3 wall ovens. Lovely flagstone patio off kitchen and Breakfast area. Large master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, sitting/office area, En-suite renovated bath and 3 large walk-in closets. Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level. Huge walk-up basement with multipurpose room/office and 1 renovated full bath. 1 car garage, long driveway, fits 4 cars. lots of storage space in attic and basement. Beautiful flagstone patio & backyard. Near Greenwich park, Battery Lane Park and Bethesda Trolley Trail is just 400 feet away.