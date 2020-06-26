All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

7800 GLENBROOK RD

7800 Glenbrook Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

7800 Glenbrook Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Picture perfect in downtown Bethesda! One of the prettiest homes I've seen. Built by Sandy Spring Builders in 2015 this home combines today's modern open design with warmth and charm. From the kitchen open to the family room to the expansive screened porch with fireplace to the 6 BR/5.5 baths, media room, wonderful gardens and yard, this home has it all. Walk to downtown Bethesda's shops and restaurants, Metro, and the farmer's market. Whitman school cluster. 2 car garage, whole house generator. May be rented furnished for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 GLENBROOK RD have any available units?
7800 GLENBROOK RD has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7800 GLENBROOK RD have?
Some of 7800 GLENBROOK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 GLENBROOK RD currently offering any rent specials?
7800 GLENBROOK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 GLENBROOK RD pet-friendly?
No, 7800 GLENBROOK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7800 GLENBROOK RD offer parking?
Yes, 7800 GLENBROOK RD offers parking.
Does 7800 GLENBROOK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 GLENBROOK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 GLENBROOK RD have a pool?
No, 7800 GLENBROOK RD does not have a pool.
Does 7800 GLENBROOK RD have accessible units?
No, 7800 GLENBROOK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 GLENBROOK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 GLENBROOK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 GLENBROOK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7800 GLENBROOK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
