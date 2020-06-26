7800 GLENBROOK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Picture perfect in downtown Bethesda! One of the prettiest homes I've seen. Built by Sandy Spring Builders in 2015 this home combines today's modern open design with warmth and charm. From the kitchen open to the family room to the expansive screened porch with fireplace to the 6 BR/5.5 baths, media room, wonderful gardens and yard, this home has it all. Walk to downtown Bethesda's shops and restaurants, Metro, and the farmer's market. Whitman school cluster. 2 car garage, whole house generator. May be rented furnished for additional fee.