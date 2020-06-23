All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

7713 ARROWOOD CT

7713 Arrowood Court · No Longer Available
Location

7713 Arrowood Court, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Welcome to 7713 Arrowood Court in Bethesda! A wall of windows and skylights make this house airy and bright. The Master Bedroom, Master Bath and a second bedroom on the main level practically make this a one-level living home. A luxurious Master Bath has a separate shower and a soaking tub with jets that will sooth and relax as you enjoy the views of the beautiful woodsy outside or a starry night while soaking or bathing. Two walk-in closets with organizers in the Master Bedroom provide plenty of room for all of your clothing and personal storage needs. The Living room with brick accent walls and a fireplace flows seamlessly into the Dining Room. Both open to a huge deck outside which doubles as a roof for a carport. The Living Room/Dining Room bank of windows and cathedral ceilings with skylight and hardwood floors add to the ambiance of airiness and light. The lower level has Two Bedrooms, a Den, a Family Room, storage and a laundry area. The gardener in you will appreciate that one of the bedrooms has an attached green house that you can use from inside or out. The lower level Family Room is huge! It has a second fireplace and a large built-in office/study area with a desk and office cabinets. The Family Room/Office opens to a mud room with stone walls and wood panel ceiling and to the covered carport with a wood panel ceiling and overhead lights. The driveway to the carport is paved with beautiful light-colored brick in an ornate design. The explorer in you will enjoy the woodsy outside that has a gentle brook, a green house, a play area, a gazebo and multiple decks. Located in a cul-de-sac and Bethesda schools zoned, this home is close to entertainment, I-270, shopping and everything the DC metro area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 ARROWOOD CT have any available units?
7713 ARROWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7713 ARROWOOD CT have?
Some of 7713 ARROWOOD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 ARROWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
7713 ARROWOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 ARROWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 7713 ARROWOOD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7713 ARROWOOD CT offer parking?
Yes, 7713 ARROWOOD CT offers parking.
Does 7713 ARROWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7713 ARROWOOD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 ARROWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 7713 ARROWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 7713 ARROWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 7713 ARROWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 ARROWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7713 ARROWOOD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7713 ARROWOOD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7713 ARROWOOD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
