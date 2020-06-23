7713 ARROWOOD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome to 7713 Arrowood Court in Bethesda! A wall of windows and skylights make this house airy and bright. The Master Bedroom, Master Bath and a second bedroom on the main level practically make this a one-level living home. A luxurious Master Bath has a separate shower and a soaking tub with jets that will sooth and relax as you enjoy the views of the beautiful woodsy outside or a starry night while soaking or bathing. Two walk-in closets with organizers in the Master Bedroom provide plenty of room for all of your clothing and personal storage needs. The Living room with brick accent walls and a fireplace flows seamlessly into the Dining Room. Both open to a huge deck outside which doubles as a roof for a carport. The Living Room/Dining Room bank of windows and cathedral ceilings with skylight and hardwood floors add to the ambiance of airiness and light. The lower level has Two Bedrooms, a Den, a Family Room, storage and a laundry area. The gardener in you will appreciate that one of the bedrooms has an attached green house that you can use from inside or out. The lower level Family Room is huge! It has a second fireplace and a large built-in office/study area with a desk and office cabinets. The Family Room/Office opens to a mud room with stone walls and wood panel ceiling and to the covered carport with a wood panel ceiling and overhead lights. The driveway to the carport is paved with beautiful light-colored brick in an ornate design. The explorer in you will enjoy the woodsy outside that has a gentle brook, a green house, a play area, a gazebo and multiple decks. Located in a cul-de-sac and Bethesda schools zoned, this home is close to entertainment, I-270, shopping and everything the DC metro area has to offer.