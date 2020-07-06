7710 WOODMONT AVENUE 1008

Amenities
Spectacular corner 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 29099
Corner unit in Bethesda's # 1 Luxury building. Enjoy Bethesda and work in Washington DC. Both Bethesda and Dupont Circle are on the red line. A few steps to the Metro. Luxury building with round the clock service, parking, and much more. 900 sq ft. Viking appliances, blinds and hardwood floors. In the heart Bethesda, restaurants, theaters, and shops. Ample garage parking available for fee.
