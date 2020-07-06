7710 WOODMONT AVENUE 1008

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Spectacular corner 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 29099



Corner unit in Bethesda's # 1 Luxury building. Enjoy Bethesda and work in Washington DC. Both Bethesda and Dupont Circle are on the red line. A few steps to the Metro. Luxury building with round the clock service, parking, and much more. 900 sq ft. Viking appliances, blinds and hardwood floors. In the heart Bethesda, restaurants, theaters, and shops. Ample garage parking available for fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/29099

Property Id 29099



(RLNE4878664)