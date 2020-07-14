Amenities

7704 Zulima Court Available 07/12/19 Coming Soon! GORGEOUS Dutch Colonial on Quiet Cul-De-Sac Inside the Beltway - Wow! This property shines. Amazing attention to detail & extremely well cared for. Gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Enter into formal foyer with library and living room on either side. Stunning kitchen with center island, maple cabinets, granite countertops & stainless appliances. Breakfast area + formal dining room. Family room with stone fireplace opens to beautiful and private rear yard with deck. Main level laundry room and 2 car garage. Upper level featuring master suite w/luxurious master bath and walk-in closet plus 3 additional bedrooms. Lower level with amazing in-law suite, walk-in closet and private bath in addition to rec room and storage. Ideally located inside the beltway in between River Road and Cabin John Parkway.



