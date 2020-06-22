All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:58 AM

7602 MARYKNOLL AVE

7602 Maryknoll Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

7602 Maryknoll Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
So much bigger than it looks!! Sunny, spacious, unfurnished house in the Burning Tree neighborhood of Bethesda available for 1 year from August 1st, 2020. 4BR's, 2 full BA's and additional spaces/bonus rooms in both finished attic and basement. Addition/Sunroom off kitchen leading to large private flag stone patio and beautiful sizable fenced backyard with shed and play set. Walking distance to Burning Tree ES and Pyle MS. Whitman. Driveway Parking. Check out this video tour: https://youtu.be/bjR4yJbs8yU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE have any available units?
7602 MARYKNOLL AVE has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE have?
Some of 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7602 MARYKNOLL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE does offer parking.
Does 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE have a pool?
No, 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE have accessible units?
No, 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7602 MARYKNOLL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
