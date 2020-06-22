7602 MARYKNOLL AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

So much bigger than it looks!! Sunny, spacious, unfurnished house in the Burning Tree neighborhood of Bethesda available for 1 year from August 1st, 2020. 4BR's, 2 full BA's and additional spaces/bonus rooms in both finished attic and basement. Addition/Sunroom off kitchen leading to large private flag stone patio and beautiful sizable fenced backyard with shed and play set. Walking distance to Burning Tree ES and Pyle MS. Whitman. Driveway Parking. Check out this video tour: https://youtu.be/bjR4yJbs8yU