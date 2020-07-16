All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:30 AM

7515 GRANADA DRIVE

7515 Granada Drive · (301) 251-1221
Location

7515 Granada Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2187 sqft

Amenities

You must see this bright , well maintained home on a beautiful, quiet street with fully fenced back yard and large slate patio for entertaining. Bright main level features a foyer entrance with coat closet, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a large bright living/room dining room and kitchen with a separate entrance from the car port. Bright, lower level includes an in-law suite with a bright bedroom with a wall of closets, a full bath and private rear entrance. Great location - Walk to Pyle Middle School, Walk to Whitman High School. Minutes to River Road, I-270, downtown DC and Virginia. No pets. No smoking. A 24-month minimum lease. preferred. Tenants have left and landlord is doing a mini ~facelift~ to the property, including: Painting the full interior of the home, upgrading the kitchen lighting to recessed lighting, modernizing the light fixtures in the bathrooms and bedrooms, changing door knobs, hinges, wall plates and switches, professionally cleaning the interior and power washing the exterior and the deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 GRANADA DRIVE have any available units?
7515 GRANADA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7515 GRANADA DRIVE have?
Some of 7515 GRANADA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7515 GRANADA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7515 GRANADA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 GRANADA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7515 GRANADA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7515 GRANADA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7515 GRANADA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7515 GRANADA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7515 GRANADA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 GRANADA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7515 GRANADA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7515 GRANADA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7515 GRANADA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 GRANADA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7515 GRANADA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7515 GRANADA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7515 GRANADA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
