7515 GRANADA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace ice maker

You must see this bright , well maintained home on a beautiful, quiet street with fully fenced back yard and large slate patio for entertaining. Bright main level features a foyer entrance with coat closet, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a large bright living/room dining room and kitchen with a separate entrance from the car port. Bright, lower level includes an in-law suite with a bright bedroom with a wall of closets, a full bath and private rear entrance. Great location - Walk to Pyle Middle School, Walk to Whitman High School. Minutes to River Road, I-270, downtown DC and Virginia. No pets. No smoking. A 24-month minimum lease. preferred. Tenants have left and landlord is doing a mini ~facelift~ to the property, including: Painting the full interior of the home, upgrading the kitchen lighting to recessed lighting, modernizing the light fixtures in the bathrooms and bedrooms, changing door knobs, hinges, wall plates and switches, professionally cleaning the interior and power washing the exterior and the deck.