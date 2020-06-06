7409 INDRAFF CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Light filled and Spacious Home in dream location inside the Beltway, Whitman HS district. Generous room sizes throughout, High Ceilings, Refinished Hardwood floors on Main & Upper levels, Fresh Paint, 4 Fireplaces. Fully Finished Walk Out lower level with 5th Bedroom, Full bath, wet bar, huge recreation room with fireplace . Upper level laundry, large Master Bath with soaking tub, separate shower, skylights, Walk-in closets. Plenty of storage space! Family Room off kitchen opens to Deck with stairs to a gorgeous flat yard . Sought after neighborhood, with easy commute to DC and Northern VA. No smoking, No pets.