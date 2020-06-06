7409 INDRAFF CT

Amenities
Light filled and Spacious Home in dream location inside the Beltway, Whitman HS district. Generous room sizes throughout, High Ceilings, Refinished Hardwood floors on Main & Upper levels, Fresh Paint, 4 Fireplaces. Fully Finished Walk Out lower level with 5th Bedroom, Full bath, wet bar, huge recreation room with fireplace . Upper level laundry, large Master Bath with soaking tub, separate shower, skylights, Walk-in closets. Plenty of storage space! Family Room off kitchen opens to Deck with stairs to a gorgeous flat yard . Sought after neighborhood, with easy commute to DC and Northern VA. No smoking, No pets.