7409 INDRAFF CT
Last updated November 21 2019 at 2:59 PM

7409 INDRAFF CT

7409 Indraff Court · No Longer Available
Location

7409 Indraff Court, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Light filled and Spacious Home in dream location inside the Beltway, Whitman HS district. Generous room sizes throughout, High Ceilings, Refinished Hardwood floors on Main & Upper levels, Fresh Paint, 4 Fireplaces. Fully Finished Walk Out lower level with 5th Bedroom, Full bath, wet bar, huge recreation room with fireplace . Upper level laundry, large Master Bath with soaking tub, separate shower, skylights, Walk-in closets. Plenty of storage space! Family Room off kitchen opens to Deck with stairs to a gorgeous flat yard . Sought after neighborhood, with easy commute to DC and Northern VA. No smoking, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

