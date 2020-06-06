All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
7223 SELKIRK DRIVE
7223 SELKIRK DRIVE

7223 Selkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7223 Selkirk Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
sauna
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
sauna
Rarely available, luxurious house, that is huge (5000+ sq. ft + basement) with a lovely black asphalt circular driveway in front, set in a lovely neighborhood with large lots and a rolling hills feel, right off (South) of River Road, inside the beltway. Wonderful entertain - for business, personal, diplomats, etc. More photos coming soon. Nice pool and green space. Deceptively larger than it looks, Lots of light, kitchen and main level bathrooms, hardwood, tile and carpeting. Fireplace, cellar area - great for your wine?? Recent updates (limited interior photos are before the painting), reception area for 50 guests or more and more space on patio with a separate room for catering people. Fabulous open, kitchen with skylight, huge finished basement with bar/sauna; located on a quiet Bethesda neighborhood with easy access to River Rd. Some photos are of homes across the street to give a feel for the neighborhood. Per the Montgomery County Public School Assignment Tool (anyone relying upon this needs confirm personally) the following schools come up - Bannockburn Elementary, Thomas W. Pyle, Walt Whitman - all rated very high on Great Schools and Niche. Less than a mile to Holton-Arms School and 1.3 miles to Landon. Close to several other independent schools. Pets - in general yes, yet let's discuss. Alarm service included. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE have any available units?
7223 SELKIRK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE have?
Some of 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7223 SELKIRK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7223 SELKIRK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

