7223 SELKIRK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace sauna carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool sauna

Rarely available, luxurious house, that is huge (5000+ sq. ft + basement) with a lovely black asphalt circular driveway in front, set in a lovely neighborhood with large lots and a rolling hills feel, right off (South) of River Road, inside the beltway. Wonderful entertain - for business, personal, diplomats, etc. More photos coming soon. Nice pool and green space. Deceptively larger than it looks, Lots of light, kitchen and main level bathrooms, hardwood, tile and carpeting. Fireplace, cellar area - great for your wine?? Recent updates (limited interior photos are before the painting), reception area for 50 guests or more and more space on patio with a separate room for catering people. Fabulous open, kitchen with skylight, huge finished basement with bar/sauna; located on a quiet Bethesda neighborhood with easy access to River Rd. Some photos are of homes across the street to give a feel for the neighborhood. Per the Montgomery County Public School Assignment Tool (anyone relying upon this needs confirm personally) the following schools come up - Bannockburn Elementary, Thomas W. Pyle, Walt Whitman - all rated very high on Great Schools and Niche. Less than a mile to Holton-Arms School and 1.3 miles to Landon. Close to several other independent schools. Pets - in general yes, yet let's discuss. Alarm service included. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.