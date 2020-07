Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

You will love this top floor unit. This bright and sunny unit is nicely updated. The renovations include kitchen and bath and new hardwood floors throughout. Secure entry with intercom access. Laundry is onsite - Parking included. Easy access to NIH, Walter Reed, Metro Red Line, Crescent Trail, and DC locations. Walk score 94! Utilities $150 extra: Gas/Water/Parking