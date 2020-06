Amenities

Renovated 4 bd / 3.5 ba. The home features an open floor plan, updated kitchen, and 3 spacious bedrooms on the second floor as well as a finished basement with a large recreation room, full bathroom, bedroom, and separate side entrance. Complete with sunroom that opens up to a spacious backyard - perfect for entertaining. 1 car garage and driveway for parking. Steps from Whitman HS.