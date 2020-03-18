7004 HOPEWOOD STREET

Amenities

Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood, in a desirable location, on a quiet street just 2 blocks from Walt Whitman High school. This 5-bedroom home in the Whitman/Pyle/Burning Tree School Cluster, offers wood floors on all four levels. Total square footage on all floors is 3108 sq ft. Main floor level offers living room with fireplace, kitchen and dining room which in turn opens into a screened in porch. All kitchen appliances are ~ 1 yr old. RO water purification system. Four bedrooms on upper level with renovated hallway and two bathrooms. Lower walkout family room is bright with sliding door to slate patio and seating. This room was recently remodeled and is great space for watching movies, sleepovers, etc. There is a 5th bedroom/office with half bath on the walkout level. All rooms have been repainted with neutral colors. One car attached garage with extra storage or workshop space, nicely landscaped, fenced backyard with azaleas, flowering trees, patio and shed. Beautiful shade trees keep house cool in the summer heat. RideOn to metro, good public transportation, close to Bethesda shopping, dining, movies and more! Also close to 495, 270, River Road so endless options to go up north in MD, down south to VA or into DC. Perfect location for commuting. Pets considered on case by case basis. Lease term 12- 36 months. Available Aug 10th. 24 hrs notice before showing. Appointment required. Pls wear masks and gloves before entering the property.