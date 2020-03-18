All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

7004 HOPEWOOD STREET

7004 Hopewood Street · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7004 Hopewood Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2308 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood, in a desirable location, on a quiet street just 2 blocks from Walt Whitman High school. This 5-bedroom home in the Whitman/Pyle/Burning Tree School Cluster, offers wood floors on all four levels. Total square footage on all floors is 3108 sq ft. Main floor level offers living room with fireplace, kitchen and dining room which in turn opens into a screened in porch. All kitchen appliances are ~ 1 yr old. RO water purification system. Four bedrooms on upper level with renovated hallway and two bathrooms. Lower walkout family room is bright with sliding door to slate patio and seating. This room was recently remodeled and is great space for watching movies, sleepovers, etc. There is a 5th bedroom/office with half bath on the walkout level. All rooms have been repainted with neutral colors. One car attached garage with extra storage or workshop space, nicely landscaped, fenced backyard with azaleas, flowering trees, patio and shed. Beautiful shade trees keep house cool in the summer heat. RideOn to metro, good public transportation, close to Bethesda shopping, dining, movies and more! Also close to 495, 270, River Road so endless options to go up north in MD, down south to VA or into DC. Perfect location for commuting. Pets considered on case by case basis. Lease term 12- 36 months. Available Aug 10th. 24 hrs notice before showing. Appointment required. Pls wear masks and gloves before entering the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET have any available units?
7004 HOPEWOOD STREET has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7004 HOPEWOOD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET does offer parking.
Does 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7004 HOPEWOOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
