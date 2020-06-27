6900 HEATHERHILL ROAD

Amenities

Lovely Contemporary sun drenched home in sought after Bannockburn Estates! This 4BR/3.5BA sits on a beautiful almost half acre elevated lot with a private backyard with a beautiful swimming pool . Walk out basement has ensuite bedroom, plus media room(that could be an extra room), exercise room , and family room with fireplace with front entrance. Fully renovated, brand new kitchen with SS appliances and new baths, front large balcony, brand new windows, 2 car garage, lots of storage space. This is a great find in a great school district, close to DC and major routes, minutes to downtown Bethesda. Available immediately.