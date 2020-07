Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Location, location, location!! Furnished with everything you need! 1 Bed and Den. Welcome to this beautiful, modern apartment in the heart of Bethesda. With a walk score of 96, it is only steps from restaurants, shops and activities. Beautiful hardwood floors with stainless steel appliances. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most sought after buildings in the area!!