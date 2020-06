6820 WISCONSIN AVE #6007

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking garage guest suite lobby

THIS IMPRESSIVE LUXURY CONDO WITH ONE- BEDROOM PLUS DEN WITH BUILT-IN CABINETRY , AND TWO FULL BATHS IS A GEM ON PRIME DOWNTOWN BETHESDA. JUST 4 BLOCKS FROM METRO, SHOPS , RESTAURANT AND ALL. SPACIOUS LIVING AREA WITH FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS. BEAUTIFUL WOOD AND MARBLE FLOORS, CHEF`S KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY,GRANITE, MIELE, BOSCH & SUB-ZERO STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND UNDER CABINET LIGHTING. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND GORGEOUS MASTER BATH. WIDE BALCONY WITH SUNSET VIEW. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. LOBBY WITH 24/7 DOORMAN & ACCESS TO FITNESS CENTER IN THE BUILDING, LOUNGE AREA, LIBRARY. GUEST SUITE AVAILABLE FOR FEE. ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED. WALK SCORE 94