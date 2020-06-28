All apartments in Bethesda
6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:08 PM

6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE

6714 Kenwood Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6714 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Freshly painted with new carpet townhouse in Kenwood Forest. 3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath, updated kitchen with granite counters, bamboo hardwood floors on main level, Washer/Dryer. Private fully fenced outdoor Patio. 0.8 miles to Bethesda Metro station. Two blocks to Bethesda downtown. Very convenient shopping and dining in downtown Bethesda. 0.6 miles to Landmark's Bethesda Row Cinema. Entrance to the Capital Crescent Trail across the street. 0.4 miles to Bethesda Outdoor Pool. 1 assigned parking space #58 but a second spot allowed with parking permit. Rent includes water. No pets allowed. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have any available units?
6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have?
Some of 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE offers parking.
Does 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE has a pool.
Does 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
