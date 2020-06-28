6714 KENWOOD FOREST LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Freshly painted with new carpet townhouse in Kenwood Forest. 3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath, updated kitchen with granite counters, bamboo hardwood floors on main level, Washer/Dryer. Private fully fenced outdoor Patio. 0.8 miles to Bethesda Metro station. Two blocks to Bethesda downtown. Very convenient shopping and dining in downtown Bethesda. 0.6 miles to Landmark's Bethesda Row Cinema. Entrance to the Capital Crescent Trail across the street. 0.4 miles to Bethesda Outdoor Pool. 1 assigned parking space #58 but a second spot allowed with parking permit. Rent includes water. No pets allowed. No smoking.