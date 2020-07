Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Walk to downtown Bethesda from this Updated townhome in pristine condition - available October 1. Set back from the street on a quiet courtyard, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has 1420 sq feet of living space, a private patio, and lots of green space for fun time. Chase fireflies in the rear yard, barbecue on your private patio, walk the Capital Crescent Trail that is practically in your back yard!