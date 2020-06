Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom house on private road. Large kitchen with eating area, large formal living room with fireplace, large dining room, office with built ins and 1/2 bath on main level. Sliding doors to great deck and large backyard. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on 2nd floor. Bedroom, full bath, family room and 2nd kitchen on lower level. 2 car garage with opener. Available August 5th.No pets and no smokers. This is the part of River Road that is up the hill