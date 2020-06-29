All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
6617 HILLANDALE ROAD
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

6617 HILLANDALE ROAD

6617 Hillandale Road · No Longer Available
Bethesda
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6617 Hillandale Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome in sought after Kenwood Forest. Renovated kitchen and baths and hardwood throughout. Concrete patio at grade behind unit- which backs to the Capitol Crescent Trail. 92 Walk score! Walk to newer SAFEWAY for groceries and BETHESDA ROW for restaurants and entertainment. Bethesda Metro, Trader Joes, Target and Whole Foods are a short drive away. Sought after Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School. Stand up Attic Storage - with stair access. Available immediately. Credit and background application is $52 - and can be downloaded from documents. Go and Show. Lockbox is over door. Prefer 2 year lease. Minimum One Year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD have any available units?
6617 HILLANDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6617 HILLANDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
