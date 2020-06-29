6617 HILLANDALE ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome in sought after Kenwood Forest. Renovated kitchen and baths and hardwood throughout. Concrete patio at grade behind unit- which backs to the Capitol Crescent Trail. 92 Walk score! Walk to newer SAFEWAY for groceries and BETHESDA ROW for restaurants and entertainment. Bethesda Metro, Trader Joes, Target and Whole Foods are a short drive away. Sought after Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School. Stand up Attic Storage - with stair access. Available immediately. Credit and background application is $52 - and can be downloaded from documents. Go and Show. Lockbox is over door. Prefer 2 year lease. Minimum One Year lease.