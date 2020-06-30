Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6521 Greentree Rd Available 08/15/20 Amazingly Beautiful 4BR/3FB/2 GAR Bethesda Home - Tons of Great Features - Great Location - Welcome to this gorgeous 4BR/3FB/2GAR Bethesda home. ## CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR AT https://www.Bethesd.host ## . Enjoy tons of great features and amazing location. Remodeled country eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, bay window overlooking the backyard and walk-out stairs to backyard. Large formal dining room and an adjacent spacious and bright living room with large bow window, hardwood and cathedral ceiling. Charming bedroom level with master suite with attached master bath, hall bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level features a large fourth bedroom or library with custom built-ins and an adjacent full bath, large family room with fireplace, beautiful wet bar and utility / storage room. Enjoy screened porch with Flagstone floor, beautiful view of the backyard and walkout to the patio. The location of this home is just amazing with its close proximity to recreational parks, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and public transportation.



(RLNE5902275)