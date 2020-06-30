All apartments in Bethesda
6521 Greentree Rd

6521 Greentree Road · (301) 760-4030
Location

6521 Greentree Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6521 Greentree Rd · Avail. Aug 15

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2228 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6521 Greentree Rd Available 08/15/20 Amazingly Beautiful 4BR/3FB/2 GAR Bethesda Home - Tons of Great Features - Great Location - Welcome to this gorgeous 4BR/3FB/2GAR Bethesda home. ## CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR AT https://www.Bethesd.host ## . Enjoy tons of great features and amazing location. Remodeled country eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, bay window overlooking the backyard and walk-out stairs to backyard. Large formal dining room and an adjacent spacious and bright living room with large bow window, hardwood and cathedral ceiling. Charming bedroom level with master suite with attached master bath, hall bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level features a large fourth bedroom or library with custom built-ins and an adjacent full bath, large family room with fireplace, beautiful wet bar and utility / storage room. Enjoy screened porch with Flagstone floor, beautiful view of the backyard and walkout to the patio. The location of this home is just amazing with its close proximity to recreational parks, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and public transportation.

(RLNE5902275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 Greentree Rd have any available units?
6521 Greentree Rd has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6521 Greentree Rd have?
Some of 6521 Greentree Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 Greentree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6521 Greentree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 Greentree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6521 Greentree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6521 Greentree Rd offer parking?
No, 6521 Greentree Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6521 Greentree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6521 Greentree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 Greentree Rd have a pool?
No, 6521 Greentree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6521 Greentree Rd have accessible units?
No, 6521 Greentree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 Greentree Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6521 Greentree Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6521 Greentree Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6521 Greentree Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
