6306 Wisconsin Ave

ELEGANT NEAR NORTHWEST WASHINGTON LUXURY UNIT, TWO BEDROOM TWO FULL BATH; PROVIDED FURNISHED, CONTEMPORARY LUXURY DESIGNED PENTHOUSE; SEPARATE, PRIVATE ENTRANCE OFF STREET; WITH TWO PRIVATE BALCONIES; OPTIONAL PARKING AVAILABLE, ALMOST 1600 SQUARE FEET. LARGE BEDROOMS AND EXPANSIVE LIVING/DINING ROOM ENTERTAINMENT AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORS; GREAT LIGHTING; EXPENSIVE DACOR, INCLUDING STYLISH RUGS AND ARTWORK; 55 FLAT SCREEN TV; HIGH SPEED INTERNET; WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. IDEAL FOR CORPORATE ENTERTAINING. IMMEDIATE WALK TO CVS/GIANT/TRADERJIS/WHOLEFOOD/SAFEWAY MARKET, RESTAURANTS, CLEANERS, STARBUCKS, AND BANKS. BLOCKS FROM METRO AND DOWNTOWN BUS LINES; MINUTES TO WASHINGTON HOSPITAL CENTER/CHILDREN HOSPITAL/NATIONAL REHABILITATION CENTER;MINUTES DRIVE TO MONUMENT HILL/DOWNTOWN; MINUTES DRIVE TO GEORGETOWN; 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO NIH; 20 MINUTE DRIVE TO NATIONAL AIRPORT, 5 MINUTE TO WALTER REED, SOME FEATURES:



1. Weru tripple Pane Windows and Patio doors, are the highest efficient windows in the world with half the weight and twice the strength!! and giving Window U value of 0.7m/k some 60% more efficient than the best currently offered in this country. Windows Open two ways allowing the homeowner to take advantage of letting a breeze in or open the window wide.

2. Porcelanosa Kitchen Cabinetry and Caesar Stone Counter tops.

3. Porcelanosa Kitchen Back Splash and Bathroom tiles

4. Marble Foyer Entrance

5. All Curtains comes with the unit

6. All Utilities including HULU NETFLIX AMAZON TV & High Speed Internet is included in Condo Fee

7. Entertainment Cabling and Center is provided in TH unit.

8. Prewired Ethernet Cabling in all rooms.

9. Track lights installed in all rooms.

10. Recess Lights are installed in all rooms.

11. Maple Hardwood flooring in all rooms

12. Bosch brand Appliances

13. Solid wood doors through out the unit.

14. Drainage system out side the front door and in Patio.