Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

6306 Wisconsin Ave

6306 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ELEGANT NEAR NORTHWEST WASHINGTON LUXURY UNIT, TWO BEDROOM TWO FULL BATH; PROVIDED FURNISHED, CONTEMPORARY LUXURY DESIGNED PENTHOUSE; SEPARATE, PRIVATE ENTRANCE OFF STREET; WITH TWO PRIVATE BALCONIES; OPTIONAL PARKING AVAILABLE, ALMOST 1600 SQUARE FEET. LARGE BEDROOMS AND EXPANSIVE LIVING/DINING ROOM ENTERTAINMENT AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORS; GREAT LIGHTING; EXPENSIVE DACOR, INCLUDING STYLISH RUGS AND ARTWORK; 55 FLAT SCREEN TV; HIGH SPEED INTERNET; WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. IDEAL FOR CORPORATE ENTERTAINING. IMMEDIATE WALK TO CVS/GIANT/TRADERJIS/WHOLEFOOD/SAFEWAY MARKET, RESTAURANTS, CLEANERS, STARBUCKS, AND BANKS. BLOCKS FROM METRO AND DOWNTOWN BUS LINES; MINUTES TO WASHINGTON HOSPITAL CENTER/CHILDREN HOSPITAL/NATIONAL REHABILITATION CENTER;MINUTES DRIVE TO MONUMENT HILL/DOWNTOWN; MINUTES DRIVE TO GEORGETOWN; 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO NIH; 20 MINUTE DRIVE TO NATIONAL AIRPORT, 5 MINUTE TO WALTER REED, SOME FEATURES:

1. Weru tripple Pane Windows and Patio doors, are the highest efficient windows in the world with half the weight and twice the strength!! and giving Window U value of 0.7m/k some 60% more efficient than the best currently offered in this country. Windows Open two ways allowing the homeowner to take advantage of letting a breeze in or open the window wide.
2. Porcelanosa Kitchen Cabinetry and Caesar Stone Counter tops.
3. Porcelanosa Kitchen Back Splash and Bathroom tiles
4. Marble Foyer Entrance
5. All Curtains comes with the unit
6. All Utilities including HULU NETFLIX AMAZON TV & High Speed Internet is included in Condo Fee
7. Entertainment Cabling and Center is provided in TH unit.
8. Prewired Ethernet Cabling in all rooms.
9. Track lights installed in all rooms.
10. Recess Lights are installed in all rooms.
11. Maple Hardwood flooring in all rooms
12. Bosch brand Appliances
13. Solid wood doors through out the unit.
14. Drainage system out side the front door and in Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Wisconsin Ave have any available units?
6306 Wisconsin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6306 Wisconsin Ave have?
Some of 6306 Wisconsin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Wisconsin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Wisconsin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Wisconsin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Wisconsin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6306 Wisconsin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Wisconsin Ave does offer parking.
Does 6306 Wisconsin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6306 Wisconsin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Wisconsin Ave have a pool?
No, 6306 Wisconsin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6306 Wisconsin Ave have accessible units?
No, 6306 Wisconsin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Wisconsin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 Wisconsin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 Wisconsin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 Wisconsin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
