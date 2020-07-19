All apartments in Bethesda
5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE

5920 Maplewood Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Maplewood Park Place, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained light-filled 4/3/1 brick end unit town home in sought after Bethesda neighborhood inside the beltway. Spacious and open, this completely renovated (top to bottom)TH feels and lives like a SFH. Gourmet kitchen boasts large island, top of the line SS appliances, lots of storage, opens to both a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a cozy family room. Floor to ceiling windows look out upon green space and trees which you can enjoy on your spacious back deck. Master bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets, and a luxurious master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Laundry room is on the bedroom levels. The basement features a large recreational room with a wood burning fireplace, bedroom and full bath. French doors lead to a spacious and private brick patio. This home is nestled on a quiet street with one garage parking space and a driveway that will fit two additional cars. This is one you will wait to see right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE have any available units?
5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE have?
Some of 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE have a pool?
No, 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
