5920 MAPLEWOOD PARK PLACE

Meticulously maintained light-filled 4/3/1 brick end unit town home in sought after Bethesda neighborhood inside the beltway. Spacious and open, this completely renovated (top to bottom)TH feels and lives like a SFH. Gourmet kitchen boasts large island, top of the line SS appliances, lots of storage, opens to both a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a cozy family room. Floor to ceiling windows look out upon green space and trees which you can enjoy on your spacious back deck. Master bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets, and a luxurious master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Laundry room is on the bedroom levels. The basement features a large recreational room with a wood burning fireplace, bedroom and full bath. French doors lead to a spacious and private brick patio. This home is nestled on a quiet street with one garage parking space and a driveway that will fit two additional cars. This is one you will wait to see right away!