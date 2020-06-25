All apartments in Bethesda
5825 MIDHILL STREET
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM

5825 MIDHILL STREET

5825 Midhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

5825 Midhill Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
sauna
A large and bright mid-century modern with 3 updated bathrooms and a gorgeous newly renovated kitchen, including brand new stainless steel appliances. The 4,339 sqft home sits on an approx. 1/3-acre lot with a fully enclosed terraced back yard, offering a private garden oasis with patio on the main level, and a large verdant flat area perfect for a play set or sports goal on the lower level. The main level includes 4 bdr, a bright living room with a picture window & fireplace, a dining room, and a carport attached mudroom. Spend your afternoons relaxing in the large, bright, and elegant first floor sunroom addition. The enormous bright walkout basement is complete with a fireplace, generous storage space, laundry room, cedar lined closets, and a fully functional luxury sauna. Situated less than 1.5 miles from Downtown Bethesda and walkable to Walt Whitman HS and Pyle MS. Looking for a 12-48 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 MIDHILL STREET have any available units?
5825 MIDHILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5825 MIDHILL STREET have?
Some of 5825 MIDHILL STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 MIDHILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5825 MIDHILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 MIDHILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5825 MIDHILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5825 MIDHILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5825 MIDHILL STREET offers parking.
Does 5825 MIDHILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 MIDHILL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 MIDHILL STREET have a pool?
No, 5825 MIDHILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5825 MIDHILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 5825 MIDHILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 MIDHILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 MIDHILL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5825 MIDHILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5825 MIDHILL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
