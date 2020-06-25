5825 MIDHILL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking sauna

A large and bright mid-century modern with 3 updated bathrooms and a gorgeous newly renovated kitchen, including brand new stainless steel appliances. The 4,339 sqft home sits on an approx. 1/3-acre lot with a fully enclosed terraced back yard, offering a private garden oasis with patio on the main level, and a large verdant flat area perfect for a play set or sports goal on the lower level. The main level includes 4 bdr, a bright living room with a picture window & fireplace, a dining room, and a carport attached mudroom. Spend your afternoons relaxing in the large, bright, and elegant first floor sunroom addition. The enormous bright walkout basement is complete with a fireplace, generous storage space, laundry room, cedar lined closets, and a fully functional luxury sauna. Situated less than 1.5 miles from Downtown Bethesda and walkable to Walt Whitman HS and Pyle MS. Looking for a 12-48 month lease.