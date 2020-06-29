5808 Plainview Rd

Amenities
Newly built independent Unit in a family house. It has a new bathroom, washer/dryer, and a walk-in closet. There are a new kitchen and an eating area. Located in a charming Bethesda neighborhood in the DC metropolitan area. Close to the NIH (National Institute of Health) and Suburban hospital.
Bethesda Metro is 1.5 miles, 30-minute walk away and downtown Bethesda is a little more than 20 minutes.
Property Highlights:
- 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Private entrance
- Newly remolded kitchen
- Can be furnished or unfurnished
- Gas stove top cooking
-Available now
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5428309)