5808 Plainview Rd

Newly built independent Unit in a family house. It has a new bathroom, washer/dryer, and a walk-in closet. There are a new kitchen and an eating area. Located in a charming Bethesda neighborhood in the DC metropolitan area. Close to the NIH (National Institute of Health) and Suburban hospital.

Bethesda Metro is 1.5 miles, 30-minute walk away and downtown Bethesda is a little more than 20 minutes.



Property Highlights:

- 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Private entrance

- Newly remolded kitchen

- Can be furnished or unfurnished

- Gas stove top cooking

-Available now



No Pets Allowed



