5806 McKinley St A

Furnished with utilities, close to NIH/Bethesda - Property Id: 297787



Studio for rent / $1300 per month for one-year or longer leases. Short term lease may be considered at higher rates: $1400 per month for monthly.

Private and independent studio is available now in single family home. Unit was renovated in 2019.

Separate private entrance.

Unit is available only furnished (furniture and furnishings), it has a new firm double size bed and frame. Ample storage space, brand new closet organizer.

Laptop or desktop friendly work-space with Verizon FIOS 100/100 WIFI access.

Unit has its own separate washer/dryer, new full bath (with shower).

The separate efficient kitchenette has granite countertop, hot plate, new refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, glassware, plates, silverware, and all necessities for basic cooking.

$1000 security deposit and GCAAR application is required.

No pets, no smoking, no parties or events.

Bus passes every 30 minutes. Proximity to NIH, John Hopkins and Naval Hospital and Bethesda center all within walking distance.

No Pets Allowed



