5806 McKinley St A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5806 McKinley St A

5806 Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5806 Mckinley Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished with utilities, close to NIH/Bethesda - Property Id: 297787

Studio for rent / $1300 per month for one-year or longer leases. Short term lease may be considered at higher rates: $1400 per month for monthly.
Private and independent studio is available now in single family home. Unit was renovated in 2019.
Separate private entrance.
Unit is available only furnished (furniture and furnishings), it has a new firm double size bed and frame. Ample storage space, brand new closet organizer.
Laptop or desktop friendly work-space with Verizon FIOS 100/100 WIFI access.
Unit has its own separate washer/dryer, new full bath (with shower).
The separate efficient kitchenette has granite countertop, hot plate, new refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, glassware, plates, silverware, and all necessities for basic cooking.
$1000 security deposit and GCAAR application is required.
No pets, no smoking, no parties or events.
Bus passes every 30 minutes. Proximity to NIH, John Hopkins and Naval Hospital and Bethesda center all within walking distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297787
Property Id 297787

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 McKinley St A have any available units?
5806 McKinley St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5806 McKinley St A have?
Some of 5806 McKinley St A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 McKinley St A currently offering any rent specials?
5806 McKinley St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 McKinley St A pet-friendly?
No, 5806 McKinley St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5806 McKinley St A offer parking?
No, 5806 McKinley St A does not offer parking.
Does 5806 McKinley St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5806 McKinley St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 McKinley St A have a pool?
No, 5806 McKinley St A does not have a pool.
Does 5806 McKinley St A have accessible units?
No, 5806 McKinley St A does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 McKinley St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 McKinley St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 McKinley St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 McKinley St A does not have units with air conditioning.
