5721 OGDEN ROAD

Just a block to Wood Acres Elementary and Wood Acres Park, this 3/4BR-4BA Rambler has been expanded across the back to create a larger master bedroom and a very pleasant large dining area off the kitchen. The appliances are stainless steel and brand new. The floors were refinished in 2019 and the house substantially painted inside. The lower level is finished with abundant space as well. The attached 1car garage is oversized and has excellent storage. AVAIL 6/15 or a touch sooner if desired.Gorgeous backyard and large patio.