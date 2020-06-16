All apartments in Bethesda
5721 OGDEN ROAD

5721 Ogden Road · No Longer Available
Location

5721 Ogden Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just a block to Wood Acres Elementary and Wood Acres Park, this 3/4BR-4BA Rambler has been expanded across the back to create a larger master bedroom and a very pleasant large dining area off the kitchen. The appliances are stainless steel and brand new. The floors were refinished in 2019 and the house substantially painted inside. The lower level is finished with abundant space as well. The attached 1car garage is oversized and has excellent storage. AVAIL 6/15 or a touch sooner if desired.Gorgeous backyard and large patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 OGDEN ROAD have any available units?
5721 OGDEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5721 OGDEN ROAD have?
Some of 5721 OGDEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 OGDEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5721 OGDEN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 OGDEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5721 OGDEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5721 OGDEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5721 OGDEN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5721 OGDEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5721 OGDEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 OGDEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 5721 OGDEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5721 OGDEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5721 OGDEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 OGDEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 OGDEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5721 OGDEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5721 OGDEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
