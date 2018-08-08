All apartments in Bethesda
5628 KNOLLWOOD RD
5628 KNOLLWOOD RD

5628 Knollwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5628 Knollwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD have any available units?
5628 KNOLLWOOD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
5628 KNOLLWOOD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD pet-friendly?
No, 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD offer parking?
Yes, 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD offers parking.
Does 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD have a pool?
No, 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD does not have a pool.
Does 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 KNOLLWOOD RD does not have units with air conditioning.

