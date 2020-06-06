5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 level colonial with addition in coveted Alta Vista on quiet, cul de sac street! Freshly painted, brand new appliances, large windows with lots of natural light. Fully fenced yard, single car garage and driveway, beautiful landscaping, two fireplaces. Private backyard with patio and shaded deck. Updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island. Excellent location, walk to NIH, YMCA, Suburban hospital, French schools and short ride to metro stations and downtown Bethesda .