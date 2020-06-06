All apartments in Bethesda
Location

5613 Alta Vista Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 level colonial with addition in coveted Alta Vista on quiet, cul de sac street! Freshly painted, brand new appliances, large windows with lots of natural light. Fully fenced yard, single car garage and driveway, beautiful landscaping, two fireplaces. Private backyard with patio and shaded deck. Updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island. Excellent location, walk to NIH, YMCA, Suburban hospital, French schools and short ride to metro stations and downtown Bethesda .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD have any available units?
5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD have?
Some of 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD offers parking.
Does 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5613 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
