All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE

5512 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5512 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant & spacious, renovated home, with an open floor plan with large rooms, gourmet table space in kitchen, open to a family room with built in book shelves and a warm space! Separate formal dining room and living room. Backyard has a large patio and fenced yard! All bedrooms have an abundance of light and closet space! Steps to public transportation, library, Capital Crescent Trail & more!! This home is centrally located, very short commute to downtown DC, downtown Bethesda and i495! Please call Rima to make appt- 202-439-7878.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have any available units?
5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE offers parking.
Does 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have a pool?
No, 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have accessible units?
No, 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5512 MASSACHUSETTS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBethesda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University