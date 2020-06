5506 BEECH AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

WELCOME TO THIS RESTORED QUEEN ANN VICTORIAN HOUSE BOASTING LARGE PICTURESQUE WINDOWS, ANTIQUE REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS, STAINED-GLASS TRANSOM, WRAP-AROUND VERANDA & GRACIOUS TREES IN HUGE TREES IN LARGE FENCED YARD, RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/CUSTOM CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SLATE FLOOR, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, & HUGE PANTRY, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, CENTRAL AIR CONDITION, RADIATOR HEAT, HIGH EFFICIENCY WASHER/DRYER - 3 BEDROOMS UP PLUS BONUS FINISHED ATTIC/OFFFICE OR STUDIO OR PLAYROOM, 1 BEDROOM & FULL BATH IN BASEMENT - OFF-STREET PARKING, LARGE STORAGE SHED - LARGE FLAT FENCED YARD - CLOSE TO BCC YMCA & BETHESDA TROLLEY TRAIL ~ BIKE PATH. VERY CLOSE TO FRENCH LYCEE ROCHAMBEAU-FRENCH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, 495/I-270, WALTER REED MEDICAL CENTER, NIH - ACROSS STREET FROM BETHESDA COUNTRY DAY PRESCHOOL, SUBURBAN HOSPITAL - CLOSE TO METRO & RIDE-ON BUSES - SECTION 8 WELCOME