Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:03 AM

5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE

5404 Spruce Tree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5404 Spruce Tree Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
GREAT LOCATION! Just 3 blocks from NIH!Large brick front colonial with over 5000 sq/ft of finished space. Large open kitchen with recent appliances. Fully finished basement with two large dens and a full bath. Spacious family room with gas fireplace and 10' ceiling. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling and double walk in closet. Large master bath with double vanities, large shower with two shower heads and a soaking tub. Laundry conveniently located on the second level. Hardwood floors on main level. Owner has beautify the home with tons of custom plaster molding. Back yard with large patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE have any available units?
5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE have?
Some of 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

