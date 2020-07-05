5404 SPRUCE TREE AVENUE

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! Just 3 blocks from NIH!Large brick front colonial with over 5000 sq/ft of finished space. Large open kitchen with recent appliances. Fully finished basement with two large dens and a full bath. Spacious family room with gas fireplace and 10' ceiling. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling and double walk in closet. Large master bath with double vanities, large shower with two shower heads and a soaking tub. Laundry conveniently located on the second level. Hardwood floors on main level. Owner has beautify the home with tons of custom plaster molding. Back yard with large patio.