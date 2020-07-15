All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
5303 BRADLEY BLVD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

5303 BRADLEY BLVD

5303 Bradley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5303 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Exceptional 4-5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath colonial home in Bethesda's highly desirable location near downtown Bethesda, Bradley Shopping Center and Metro. Large living room and family room with fireplace, separate formal dining room-- great for entertaining. Eat-in Kitchen with center island, granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Huge deck off kitchen & family room. Huge Master bedroom suites with en-suite Bath and sitting room. lots of closets. Wood floors main & upper level. 2 car garage with circular drwy. Huge backyard. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 BRADLEY BLVD have any available units?
5303 BRADLEY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5303 BRADLEY BLVD have?
Some of 5303 BRADLEY BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 BRADLEY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5303 BRADLEY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 BRADLEY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 5303 BRADLEY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5303 BRADLEY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 5303 BRADLEY BLVD offers parking.
Does 5303 BRADLEY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 BRADLEY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 BRADLEY BLVD have a pool?
No, 5303 BRADLEY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 5303 BRADLEY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5303 BRADLEY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 BRADLEY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 BRADLEY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 BRADLEY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5303 BRADLEY BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
