5303 BRADLEY BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional 4-5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath colonial home in Bethesda's highly desirable location near downtown Bethesda, Bradley Shopping Center and Metro. Large living room and family room with fireplace, separate formal dining room-- great for entertaining. Eat-in Kitchen with center island, granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Huge deck off kitchen & family room. Huge Master bedroom suites with en-suite Bath and sitting room. lots of closets. Wood floors main & upper level. 2 car garage with circular drwy. Huge backyard. Ready to move in.