5202 EDGEMOOR LANE.

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Come and see one of EDGEMOOR~s premier Georgian Colonials steps away from the Edgemoor Swim and Tennis Club. Built in 1923, this stately and inviting home has been thoughtfully expanded and renovated throughout the years. The 5,847 Fin Sqft floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a main floor that includes a spacious foyer and large living room featuring a wood burning fireplace. Elegant French doors open to reveal a picturesque library with built-in bookcases and ten-foot ceilings. Grab a cup of coffee from the renovated, bright, and open kitchen and continue on to the gorgeous English Conservatory overlooking the private backyard with its beautifully landscaped flower beds and pond. The adjacent brick veranda offers a great place to entertain guests during the warmer months. The upper level includes an open office/study space, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms (including a gracious master suite with fireplace, walk-in-closet,and two master bathrooms and laundry).~The second upper level includes two good size bedrooms, a full bathroom, and plenty of storage. The lower level features a spacious partially finished Rec room with high ceilings, a wine cellar, full bathroom, a second laundry room, and rear entry garage.The lot, immaculately landscaped and over 12,000 sqft, offers a suburban oasis while maintaining urban convenience. Bethesda Row and the Metro are both a short walk away.