Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

5202 EDGEMOOR LANE

5202 Edgemoor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Edgemoor Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come and see one of EDGEMOOR~s premier Georgian Colonials steps away from the Edgemoor Swim and Tennis Club. Built in 1923, this stately and inviting home has been thoughtfully expanded and renovated throughout the years. The 5,847 Fin Sqft floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a main floor that includes a spacious foyer and large living room featuring a wood burning fireplace. Elegant French doors open to reveal a picturesque library with built-in bookcases and ten-foot ceilings. Grab a cup of coffee from the renovated, bright, and open kitchen and continue on to the gorgeous English Conservatory overlooking the private backyard with its beautifully landscaped flower beds and pond. The adjacent brick veranda offers a great place to entertain guests during the warmer months. The upper level includes an open office/study space, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms (including a gracious master suite with fireplace, walk-in-closet,and two master bathrooms and laundry).~The second upper level includes two good size bedrooms, a full bathroom, and plenty of storage. The lower level features a spacious partially finished Rec room with high ceilings, a wine cellar, full bathroom, a second laundry room, and rear entry garage.The lot, immaculately landscaped and over 12,000 sqft, offers a suburban oasis while maintaining urban convenience. Bethesda Row and the Metro are both a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE have any available units?
5202 EDGEMOOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE have?
Some of 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5202 EDGEMOOR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE offers parking.
Does 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE has a pool.
Does 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 EDGEMOOR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

