5110 HAMPDEN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Lovely updated ready to go center hall Colonial with fantastic curb appeal on beautifully landscaped corner lot perfectly located in the much sought after Edgemoor community. A few blocks to Metro, Shops, Restaurants, Swim and Tennis Club, Theaters, a library and all of the cultural opportunities on offer in downtown Bethesda! Wonderfully maintained house on a charming street in simply one of the BEST locations in the DMV! Two blocks from EVERYTHING but feels a world away! Highly rated schools! Fantastic family room addition with full bath. Inlaw/Aupair Suite on lower level. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Beautiful yard with slate patio and pond. Circular driveway with plenty of parking! This is a MUST visit!