5110 HAMPDEN LANE

Amenities
Lovely updated ready to go center hall Colonial with fantastic curb appeal on beautifully landscaped corner lot perfectly located in the much sought after Edgemoor community. A few blocks to Metro, Shops, Restaurants, Swim and Tennis Club, Theaters, a library and all of the cultural opportunities on offer in downtown Bethesda! Wonderfully maintained house on a charming street in simply one of the BEST locations in the DMV! Two blocks from EVERYTHING but feels a world away! Highly rated schools! Fantastic family room addition with full bath. Inlaw/Aupair Suite on lower level. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Beautiful yard with slate patio and pond. Circular driveway with plenty of parking! This is a MUST visit!