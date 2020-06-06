All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5110 HAMPDEN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5110 HAMPDEN LANE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

5110 HAMPDEN LANE

5110 Hampden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5110 Hampden Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Lovely updated ready to go center hall Colonial with fantastic curb appeal on beautifully landscaped corner lot perfectly located in the much sought after Edgemoor community. A few blocks to Metro, Shops, Restaurants, Swim and Tennis Club, Theaters, a library and all of the cultural opportunities on offer in downtown Bethesda! Wonderfully maintained house on a charming street in simply one of the BEST locations in the DMV! Two blocks from EVERYTHING but feels a world away! Highly rated schools! Fantastic family room addition with full bath. Inlaw/Aupair Suite on lower level. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Beautiful yard with slate patio and pond. Circular driveway with plenty of parking! This is a MUST visit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 HAMPDEN LANE have any available units?
5110 HAMPDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5110 HAMPDEN LANE have?
Some of 5110 HAMPDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 HAMPDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5110 HAMPDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 HAMPDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5110 HAMPDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5110 HAMPDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5110 HAMPDEN LANE offers parking.
Does 5110 HAMPDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5110 HAMPDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 HAMPDEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5110 HAMPDEN LANE has a pool.
Does 5110 HAMPDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 5110 HAMPDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 HAMPDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5110 HAMPDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5110 HAMPDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5110 HAMPDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University