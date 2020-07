5008 BENTON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

THIS MAGNIFICENT RENOVATED 4 LEVEL SPLIT 5 BEDROOMS/3 BATHROOMS IS A MUST SEE IN THE FOREST - SUNNY, LUMINOUS & IN A DESIRABLE LOCATION - LOCATED IN A QUIET STREET & YET CLOSE TO NIH/LYCEE ROCHAMBEAU FRENCH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL/BETHESDA NAVAL METRO AND MUCH MUCH MORE - TOTAL RENOVATION OF LUXURY PORCELLANOSA GOURMET KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS - STAINLES STEEL APPLIANCES - BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 3 LEVELS - FRESHLY PAINTED - OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN THE MAIN LEVEL BOASTS INTO A SPACIOUS SUN ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WHICH OPEN TO A PANORAMIC DECK & YARD - LOWER LEVEL BOASTS AN EN-SUITE BEDROOM/IN-LAW SUITE - THIS HOUSE IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND FOR CHILDREN.