Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
4906 Bradley Blvd.
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

4906 Bradley Blvd.

4906 Bradley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
4906 Bradley Blvd. Available 07/01/19 Great End Unit Townhouse Close to Downtown Bethesda & Metro! - Welcome to your updated and upgraded end unit townhouse located a stone's throw from downtown Bethesda and a reasonably easy walk to the Bethesda Metro!

Your main level features a kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and comfortable living room overlooking the back deck. The powder room makes it easy to entertain guests.

The upstairs offers two full size bedrooms, including one master suite, and a second full bathroom. The laundry area with washer and dryer makes cleaning clothes a breeze.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great place today.

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
No smoking
Sorry, no pets
Resident responsible for electric
Water included in the rent

