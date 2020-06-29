Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

4906 Bradley Blvd. Available 07/01/19 Great End Unit Townhouse Close to Downtown Bethesda & Metro! - Welcome to your updated and upgraded end unit townhouse located a stone's throw from downtown Bethesda and a reasonably easy walk to the Bethesda Metro!



Your main level features a kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and comfortable living room overlooking the back deck. The powder room makes it easy to entertain guests.



The upstairs offers two full size bedrooms, including one master suite, and a second full bathroom. The laundry area with washer and dryer makes cleaning clothes a breeze.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great place today.



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

No smoking

Sorry, no pets

Resident responsible for electric

Water included in the rent



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3925782)