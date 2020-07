Amenities

This home can be rented partially furnished for $3,500! Perfect Location! Right off Wisconsin Ave. Minutes to Maplewood Park, NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center and easy access to the Medical Center Metro Station, I-495 and I-270. Covered front porch and covered slate patio overlooking fenced backyard. Wood burning fireplace in living room, bright dining room. Good sized bedrooms and closets. One car garage. Great school district! Short term accepted.