Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace extra storage

Rarely available, spacious condo in Sumner Square! Excellent condition, first time rental! Open floor plan with pass thru from table sized Kitchen to huge Living space with Fireplace and double sliding glass doors to the Patio. New flooring is gorgeous. Kitchen has a new wine fridge - nice! Master bedroom with en-suite bath. There is a separate extra storage room. Always ample parking in front and in back. Steps to bus and the Little Falls Mall for shopping at Safeway etc. Super convenient location not far from the Crescent Trail. You can't beat this!