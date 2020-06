Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Sunny Den (8 X 12, approx) functions as second bedroom with large windows. Owner/agent. Kitchen updated with granite counters, dishwasher & microwave, newer cabinets. On street parking with permit from county (small yearly fee). Apply online at longandfoster.com. $55.00 Application fee for each tenant over 18 years of age. Also has breakfast/dining room. Dynamite location at Bethesda Metro, shops, restaurants.